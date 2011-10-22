Meet The Playboy Son Of An African Dictator, Who Just Got In Trouble With The Justice Department

Bing/YouTube
Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the son of the dictator of Equatorial Guinea, is a notorious playboy known for buying a $35 million Malibu house in cash and dating the rapper Eve.Not bad for the presumed successor of a country that is the third-largest producer of oil in sub-Saharan Africa, but which has one of the worst human rights records in Africa and whose rulers are accused of funelling millions of dollars into their own pockets.
But now it looks like Teodoro’s world—comprised of yachts, Bugattis, and Michael Jackson memorabilia—could come crashing down, according to Foreign Policy (via Curbed).
Foreign Policy‘s Ken Silverstein reported that after a four-year investigation into alleged extortion and laundering of $100 million in the U.S. and “theft of public funds, or other corrupt conduct” back at home, the Justice Department has filed notice of a lawsuit involving the possible seizure of his California mansion and other assets.
And French investigators just seized millions of dollars’ worth of his sports cars, while the Spanish government is investigating the entire Obiang clan. Teodoro reportedly hasn’t spent much time stateside recently, in part thanks to various legal actions against him.
Before it’s all gone, we’re taking a look inside the insane world of Teodoro.
Teodoro first came to the U.S. to attend Pepperdine University in Malibu. While tuition cost just $3,400, he managed to blow through $50,000 in the first five months before dropping out.
He is the owner of this $35 million mansion on the Malibu coast, which he paid for in cash. It was the most expensive home sold in California in 2006, and has a tennis court, swimming pool and 4-hole golf course.
Teodoro's on the government payroll as minister of agriculture and forestry, and supposedly makes just $5,000 per month. But his home contains $60,000 worth of rugs, a $58,000 home theatre and a $1,734 pair of wine glasses.
Teodoro has had no luck becoming bicoastal. He once tried to buy a Fifth Avenue apartment, but was deemed unsuitable by the homeowners' association.
When he's in Los Angeles, one of his favourite places to party is rumoured to be Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion—where else?
Teodoro dated rapper Eve for a few years. He once threw her a party aboard Paul Allen's megayacht, which cost around $700,000 to rent. But she called it off in 2006 amid rumours that his father was a cannibal.
Teodoro is a snappy dresser. He reportedly wears Versace, Gucci, and Dolce & Gabbana, and once bought 30 suits on a shopping spree in France.
At one point his car collection included 7 Ferraris, 5 Bentleys, 4 Rolls-Royces, 2 Lamborghinis, 2 Porsches, 2 Maybachs, and an Aston Martin, worth around $10 million. He had to rent extra garage space nearby and often matched his shoes to his ride.
He also owns a $38 million Gulfstream V, and recently commissioned plans for a $380 million superyacht. And at one point he owned two Nor-Tech 5000 speedboats, though one capsized on a 2009 junket in Maui.
Legal woes have supposedly kept Teodoro out of the U.S. lately. Fortunately, he has a beachfront estate in Equatorial Guinea. His family also has millions of dollars in assets in France and Spain, although some have been seized in recent investigations.
