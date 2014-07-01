This Ingenious Tent Lets You Camp In The Trees

This invention takes camping to the next level — literally.

Alex Shirley-Smith, a London treehouse architect, came up with the idea for a portable treehouse called Tentsile, which allows users to camp suspended above the ground, according to the product’s website. With the help of product designer Kirk Kirchev, Shirley-Smith made Tentsile a reality.

REI began selling the product in April 2014.

According to the product’s website, Tentsile has the comfort of a hammock with the security and space of a multi-person tent. It is secured with three anchor points, and floor straps divide the treehouse into individual hammocks.

Tentsile has an insect mesh roof to protect users from bugs, and is also UV-protected and waterproof.

The website says each tent holds up to 820 lbs. The tents cost $US599 or $US749, depending on the model.

