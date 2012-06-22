Nintendo's Latest Console 'Wii U' Launches This Holiday Season

This is the black model of the eagerly anticipated Wii U.

Photo: Screenshot / Nintendo

In the latest attempt to boost sales and slash their yearly losses (between April and December of 2011, Nintendo had a $624 million operating loss), Nintendo’s latest Wii U is rumoured to hit stores by December 21st with a hefty price tag of $500–just in time for the holiday sales.At the this year’s E3 conference, Nintendo’s President and CEO Satoru Iwata gave a presentation on all the features the Wii U had to offer.



The Wii U features a 6.2 inch built-in high-definition screen with a compact design perfect for home entertainment. Weighing it at just 3.41 pounds, the Wii U is capable of supporting two other Wii controllers, so fans won’t have to give away their Wii Balance Board and Wii Nunchuck.

In case you missed it, watch Iwata’s presentation below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: Here’s what you missed from this year’s E3 gaming conference >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.