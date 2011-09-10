THE GREAT RECESSION: Life In "Tent City" In Lakewood New Jersey

Photo: Robert Johnson
Doug Hardman wakes up every morning with a song in his head—a vague memory of his days on stage.Inside his tepee in the woods outside Lakewood, NJ, at the homeless Tent City, the roosters wake early and the mornings are already cooler.
A musician who lost his Florida home in the housing crisis, Hardman says he floats in and out of Tent City, that he’s proud of his kids, and misses the life he no longer has.
He has company out here.
About an hour south of Wall Street, where some bankers quietly gripe about how hard it is to survive on a million dollars a year, other Americans are making do with less.
This is musician Doug Hardman who plays piano for the camp's church services -- watch a video of him playing below
Elwood Hyers lives here and decorated the outside of his shanty with stuff he found behind a Dollar Store
Marilyn and Mike lost their NYC jobs in the recession - ran down their savings and had nowhere else to go
Chickens are everywhere -- the eggs hatch and the birds never get slaughtered -- they keep down the number of bugs
Which is why community sleep houses like this were put up - to keep everyone warm and safe in the winter
