Tensions Still Getting Worse, As Japan Demands Two Chinese Boats Leave Key Area

Photo: shibuya246 on flickr

You thought the fresh tensions between Japan and China would abate after Japan released a captured Chinese fishing captain, but no.The disputed Senkaku island chain is still the source of consternation, as Japan has requested that two more Chinese patrol boats leave the area, according to a Japan Times report.



Meanwhile, Japan PM Kan is hoping to meet with his Chinese counterpart Web Jiabao at a gathering in Brussells in early October to defuse things, though nothing is guaranteed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.