China And Japan Are Holding A Reconciliation Meeting, And It's Going South Quickly

Top ambassadors from China and Japan are meeting for the first time since conflict over territory and currency. This meeting was supposed to pave the way for a premier summit– but it’s not going well.



Chinese officials are claiming Japan was “responsible for everything” in the diplomatic row, according to a Reuters tweet.

They also say Japan “damaged the atmosphere” with China at this summit by bringing up the disputed islands, according to Reuters.

China even says Japan “released untrue information” that Japanese and Chinese premiers would meet, according to Reuters.

These missives from Reuters go contrary to the spin from major newspapers in China and Japan, where both governments are minimising the unresolved differences.

