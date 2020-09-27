Drama at Whole Foods — Leaked Microsoft slides — Find your Wall Street dream job

Hello everyone! Welcome to this weekly roundup of Business Insider stories. This is Olivia Oran this week, subbing in for executive editor Matt Turner.





Whole Foods employees say Amazon workers are crowding stores, ignoring virus protocols, and hounding them for help as online orders surge

AP Photo/Gerry Broome A Whole Foods Market worker moves grocery carts in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Americans are buying more food online than ever before amid virus concerns, with nearly every major grocer reporting a rapid rise in online grocery purchases in recent months.

So it may not be surprising that tensions are mounting between Whole Foods employees and the workers who pick and pack Amazon’s Prime Now online orders.

Reports Hayley Peterson:

Seven Whole Foods employees said they were suffering from understaffing and struggling to keep shelves stocked as a growing number of Amazon Prime workers canvass stores to fill online orders.

A manager at a Whole Foods store in the Northeast called Prime workers “vultures” who “come in and pick every department clean.”

“I could put out the blueberries, and 10 minutes later they are gone because the Prime shoppers have bought them all,” she said.

And in fact, one Whole Foods store is so busy with Prime orders that it has workers packing and storing groceries in a nearby parking garage, another employee told Business Insider.

Read the story in full here:



Leaked slides show an overlooked Microsoft business

Simon Dawson/Reuters

From Ashley Stewart:

Microsoft announced in June plans to shut down nearly all of its retail locations and transition employees to customer service roles “providing sales, training, and support.”

Leaked presentations viewed by Business Insider show Microsoft has deployed some former retail workers to sell to small and medium businesses and education organisations, contributing to $US61.7 million in revenue for the current quarter as of Sept. 20.

Meanwhile, the company has identified sales to small and medium businesses as a weak spot amid the pandemic.

The figures shared in the presentation give a rare look at a segment of Microsoft’s business that is often overlooked, as Wall Street largely focuses its attention on the ever-increasing growth of cloud businesses like Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Teams and the larger Office 365 suite. Still, it’s hard to gauge the relative success of Microsoft in the SMB segment based on these revenue figures alone, especially against the larger economic picture.

You can read the full story here:



Find your dream job on Wall Street

DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

Business Insider has compiled a searchable list of more than 350 headhunters across 80 firms that source talent for Wall Street.

The database includes recruiters who focus on front-office investment professionals â€” traders, dealmakers, portfolio managers, bankers, and the executives they report into.

Check it out here from Alex Morrell and Reed Alexander:



We built the first-ever searchable database of the top Wall Street recruiters for banking, hedge funds, and private equity



Here are some headlines from the past week you might have missed.

