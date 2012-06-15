Tensions Mount At Barclehs

Strife between longtime Barclays employees and Lehman Brothers employees is rising, according to a person familiar with the matter. Many Lehman employees already believe the market and the government has been unfair to their firm. In short, they’ve got a bit of a chip on their shoulder. But now the feeling they are being treated shabbily by the firm that acquired them is fueling further ill will.



“Some Lehman employees have been forced to sit at desks without computers,” that familiar person said.

Senior Barclays executives have been warning their underlings not to mistreat the Lehmanites but that’s done little to resolve the tension.

