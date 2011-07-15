Tensions Escalate In Asia And Could Possibly Lead To War

Photo: AP Images

MANILA – One of the main sources of tension in Asia nowadays are the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, where the Philippines, Vietnam, China, and others have conflicting claims.In Chinese media reports, the heightened “unfriendliness” in the region has allegedly arisen from “bad rumours and speculations” on the part of Filipino commentators.



But the reality is starker: the intrusions by Chinese aircraft into Filipino airspace in May; Chinese patrol boats cruising in March in the Recto (Reed) Bank, 85 miles west of the Filipino island of Palawan; and, most serious of all, a Chinese missile frigate firing at Filipino fishing boats in February near Palawan’s Quirino atoll.

Continue reading at Project Syndicate.

