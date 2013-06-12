The Scenes In Turkey Are Getting Wild

Tensions are escalating in Istanbul as Turkish police backing Prime Minister Recep Erdogan and protestors who have been are defiantly clashing.



Prime Minister Tayep Erdogan said he had no more tolerance for protesters, who have been demonstrating in the square for nearly two weeks, as said that “for those who want to continue with the incidents, I say, ‘it’s over.’ We won’t show any more tolerance.”

The live speech came hours after hundreds of police raided Taksim square to clear it of protesters and the barriers they had erected to resist the police.

The protesters subequently came back by the thousands, and the police have re-entered the square to clear it again.

21:10, a GSM operator’s mobile signal booster has been burning in the middle of #Istanbul‘s #Taksim Square. vine.co/v/blhFA7Y5zXe — 140journos (@140journos) June 11, 2013

