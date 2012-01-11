The 8 Juiciest Revelations From The New Book About The Obamas' Marriage

Flickr



New York Times reporter Jodi Kantor is out today with her much-anticipated new book “The Obamas,” which promises an inside look at the first marriage.The book is based on Kantor’s 2009 NYT Magazine piece on the same subject. Kantor did not speak to the Obamas for the book, instead interviewing dozens of aides and staffers.

In the excerpts that have been released President Obama comes across as an intelligent, introverted president, a characterization that jibes with the cool and calm demeanor that has been a trademark of his leadership style in his first term.

However the real star of this book is first lady Michelle Obama. Kantor paints a portrait of an intelligent, professional, ambitious woman, who is fiercely protective of her family and who struggled in the beginning to find her role in the White House.

Her relationship with Obama, his staffers and the American public as told by Kantor, is often a rough one with plenty of internal conflicts and intense feuds.

