Tense Exchange Between Obama And Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer At A Phoenix Airport

Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer wagged her finger at President Obama when she greeted him upon his arrival in Phoenix yesterday.



According to pool reports gathered by Politico, Obama was annoyed because he felt that Brewer did not “treat him cordially” in her book “Scorpions for Breakfast.” (Brewer said in her book that the president had “lectured” her on immigration while she was visiting the White House.)

Watch the exchange below.



