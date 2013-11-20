Ten's Wake Up Co-Host Departs Because 'Chemistry' Isn't Right

Natasha Exelby

Ten’s Wake Up co-host Natasha Exelby has left the new breakfast television program over issues with “chemistry”.

Wake Up will continue to be hosted by Natarsha Belling and James Mathison, with Nuala Hafner presenting local news for every state.

Ms Exelby will remain with Network Ten’s News division.

There will be no changes at Network Ten’s new morning show, Studio 10.

Network Ten Director of Morning Television, Adam Boland, said:

It’s important we get Wake Up right. I have said repeatedly that chemistry is everything at breakfast and, right now, I don’t think the balance is correct. It’s up to producers to fix those things. I rate Natasha, Natarsha and James extremely highly individually, otherwise they wouldn’t have been there in the first place. I also saw genuine spark during show rehearsals, but sometimes, that doesn’t translate on air. That is nobody’s fault, except mine. Natasha is a dear friend. She is also genuinely talented and will remain a key part of Ten into the future.

