10 Days Of Tennis Destroying Wimbledon's Grass Captured In A Single GIF

One of the most beautiful sights in sports is the perfectly manicured grass on day one of The Championships at Wimbledon. But after ten days, that gorgeous grass has a decidedly more worn look that perfectly reflects what the players go through during the fortnight.

Before the tournament starts, the grass is absolutely pristine.

It almost doesn’t look real and nobody is allowed to walk on it.

But by the ninth day, Roger Federer was playing on a lake of dirt in the middle of the grass causing him to slip several times during his quarterfinal match.

A GIF shows how the grass has changed during the first ten days. Differences in colour are due to the weather conditions on that specific day (e.g. sunny, cloudy, roof closed, etc.)



