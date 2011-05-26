The Luxurious Retreats Of The World's Biggest Tennis Stars

With the French Open kicking off today, it seemed appropriate to take a look at what all that swatting and sweating earns today’s tennis star.
For some, buying a house isn’t really a priority, and what with the constant travelling to tournaments, that seems reasonable.
But even tennis stars need a place to hang their visor.
Take a look at the homes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Kim Clijsters, Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe to see where these players like to relax after a hard day’s work on the courts.
TENNIS PRO #1: ROGER FEDERER. The Swiss-native and former long-time world number one might appear annually in the U.S. Open, but in the US, he shacks up in a suite at the...
TENNIS PRO #2: RAFAEL NADAL. Federer's frequent adversary and the current world number one seems to prefer buying his second homes, like a multi-million dollar seaside villa in the Dominican Republic.
TENNIS PRO #3: KIM CLIJSTERS. She's the queen of the comeback, who dropped out of the tour to give birth to her first child, before returning to claim the U.S. Open title.
She lives in a surprisingly modest house in suburban New Jersey. In 2009, she and husband Brian Lynch paid $772K for this three bedroom in Wall Township, N.J.
TENNIS PRO #4: MARIA SHARAPOVA. She seeks out slightly warmer climes, but like Clijsters, forgoes the home court. Instead, Sharapova's spread in Longboat Key, Fla., has convenient access to the water, a swimming pool and a paparazzi-defying shroud of palm trees.
TENNIS PRO #5: JOHN McENROE. He owns many homes, but only one with a tennis court--a six bedroom beach house in the Long Island enclave of Southampton, N.Y. It seems that McEnroe, who was once known for his tirades on the court, might prefer a little more privacy in retirement, since the court is surrounded by an absurdly high hedgerow.
