Tennis star Andy Murray has backed these 3 UK tech startups

Tennis star Andy Murray has invested in three more UK startups via crowdfunding platform Seedrs.

Seedrs announced on Monday that the Olympic gold medal winner has put an undisclosed amount of money into cycle navigation app Beeline, pet monitoring app Dog Tracker Nano, and “beauty on demand” service blow LTD.

Murray, who has been in a “strategic partnership” with Seedrs since June 2015, has now backed a total of 15 early stage companies through Seedrs, including these five that were announced in February 2016.

“Giving recognition and support to British entrepreneurs is really important to me, especially those who are the driving force behind growth-focused businesses,” Murray said in a statement.

“Every one of these entrepreneurs is passionate and dedicated to succeeding and I’m excited to have invested in their future growth.”

The Seedrs platform allows people to invest upwards of £10,000 into companies that they like the look of in exchange for a chunk of equity.

Seedrs founder and CEO Jeff Lynn added: “It’s great to see Andy supporting entrepreneurs so actively on Seedrs by investing in another three businesses today. Andy is a great example of an investor who understands early stage investment and the importance of building a diverse investment portfolio aligned with a wider investment strategy.”

Seedrs has funded over 350 deals to date and has had over £130 million invested into campaigns on the platform.

