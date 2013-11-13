32 Of The Biggest Tennis Players In Finance

The competitive nature of playing a sport has helped a lot of folks succeed on Wall Street.

The tennis community in the finance world is no different.

Wall Street is littered with top tennis players. Many of them were top ranked junior players. Some were All-Americans in college. A few played professionally and were ranked globally. Hedge fund titans Bill Ackman (Pershing Square), Philippe Laffont (Coatue), Ricky Sandler (Eminence) and Barry Sternlicht (Starwood Capital) are also all active in this community.

People have been able to do business around their forehands and backhands. That’s because many of the tennis players on Wall Street know each other very well and feel comfortable doing business together.

What’s more, a bunch of the younger players met their employers on the court, and certain firms just love tennis players in general. We noticed in our list that Wexford Capital, ISI and Taconic Capital had a bunch of players.

In short, the tennis court is great place for networking in general.

One big player joked that Bill Ackman seems to fill his 7:30 a.m. Saturday court with aspiring junior hedge fund analysts who happen to be stellar players. Ackman actually met former Pershing Square analyst Mariusz Adamski playing tennis.

Now let’s meet some of the biggest players in finance.

If we’re missing any names, feel free to send us an email with a quick bio and a photograph. Please note, this list is not a ranking. These names are not in any particular order.

