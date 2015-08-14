Tennis player hits ridiculous behind-the-back return in what some people are calling the shot of the year

No. 134-ranked Japanese tennis player Yoshihito Nishioka defeated No. 153-ranked Jared Donaldson in three sets in the second round of the Aptos Challenger tournament.

In the third set of his victory, the two engaged in a wild rally that ended with Nishioka hitting a ridiculous behind-the-back return up the sideline for the point.

Nearly as good is Nishioka’s reaction afterward:

The announcer was equally stunned, too, saying, “Oh no… I mean… come on!”

Despite the Aptos Challenger being a little-known tournament, the shot has the tennis world buzzing:

In actual tennis playing news, Yoshihito Nishioka with arguably the shot of the year in all of tennis, on Donaldson. https://t.co/Q2mulfNQH2

— Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) August 13, 2015

Good to see the Nishioka shot being replayed again and again…that’s what we should be talking about…@MikeCTennis

— jimmy soixante neuf (@hotdog6969) August 13, 2015

Yeah, I’m RTing that Nishioka shot multiple times. You have to see it. Many, many times.

— Juan José Vallejo (@jjvallejoa) August 13, 2015

Watch the entire point below:

