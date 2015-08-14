Tennis player hits ridiculous behind-the-back return in what some people are calling the shot of the year

Scott Davis

No. 134-ranked Japanese tennis player Yoshihito Nishioka defeated No. 153-ranked Jared Donaldson in three sets in the second round of the Aptos Challenger tournament.

In the third set of his victory, the two engaged in a wild rally that ended with Nishioka hitting a ridiculous behind-the-back return up the sideline for the point.

Nishioka behind the back shotPlay GIFVia YouTube

 

Nearly as good is Nishioka’s reaction afterward:

Nishioka reactionPlay GIFVia YouTube

The announcer was equally stunned, too, saying, “Oh no… I mean… come on!”

Despite the Aptos Challenger being a little-known tournament, the shot has the tennis world buzzing:

Watch the entire point below:

