What The Tennis Legends Of The Past Look Like Today

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and the Williams sisters have dominated tennis in the last decade.
But not too long ago the world was obsessed with another crop of leading men and women that set unrivalled Grand Slam records and left a lasting impression with their style and determination.
Many of the stars of the 70s, 80s, and 90s — John McEnroe, Stefan Edberg, Martina Hingis, Martina Navratilova — are still a part of the tennis world today.
Andre Agassi, 44, won eight Grand Slam championships and an Olympic gold medal during his career (1986-2006).
John McEnroe, 55, won seven Grand Slam singles titles, three at Wimbledon and four at the U.S. Open (1978-1992).
Boris Becker, 46, of Germany, has six Grand Slam singles titles. He is the youngest-ever winner of Wimbledon at the age of 17 (1984-1999).
Steffi Graf, 45, of Germany, has 22 Grand Slam singles titles. She's married to Andre Agassi (1982-1999).
Stefan Edberg, 48, of Sweden, won six Grand Slam singles titles. He now coaches Roger Federer (1983-1996).
Monica Seles, 40, won eight Grand Slam titles for her native country, Yugoslavia, and one more title as a U.S. citizen (1989-2003).
Michael Chang, 42, is the youngest ever male player to win the French Open at age 17 in 1989. He now coaches Kei Nisikori.
Czech-born Martina Navratilova, 57, won 18 Grand Slam singles titles and a record 31 major women's doubles titles (1975-1994).
Gabriela Sabatini, 44, of Argentina, won two Grand Slam titles (one in singles and one in doubles), and a silver Olympic medal (1985-1996).
Jimmy Connors, 61, has eight Grand Slam singles titles and two Grand Slam doubles titles. Connors won a record 109 ATP tournaments (1972-1996).
Mats Wilander, 50, of Sweden, won seven Grand Slam singles titles and one Grand Slam doubles title (1981-1996).
Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, 42, of Spain, has a series of Grand Slam wins -- four singles, six women's doubles, and four mixed doubles titles (1985-2002).
Billie Jean King, 70, won 12 Grand Slam singles titles. The U.S. Open venue in New York is named after her (1968-1983).
Ilie Nastase, 66, of Romania, has two Grand Slam singles titles. He was the first professional sports figure to sign an endorsement deal with Nike in 1972. (1969-1985)
Margaret Court, 72, of Australia, dominated women's tennis in the 1960s. She won a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles (1960-1977).
Goran Ivanisevic, 42, of Croatia, is the only person to win the men's singles title at Wimbledon as a wildcard (1988-2004).
Guillermo Vilas, 62, of Argentina, was a clay-court specialist and won four Grand Slam titles (1969-1992).
