What The Tennis Legends Of The Past Look Like Today

Kamelia Angelova, Tony Manfred
Martina hingis then nowChris Cole/Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and the Williams sisters have dominated tennis in the last decade.

But not too long ago the world was obsessed with another crop of leading men and women that set unrivalled Grand Slam records and left a lasting impression with their style and determination.

Many of the stars of the 70s, 80s, and 90s — John McEnroe, Stefan Edberg, Martina Hingis, Martina Navratilova — are still a part of the tennis world today.

Jennifer Capriati, 38, is the youngest ever player to break into the top 10 at age 14 (1990-2004).

Björn Borg, 58, of Sweden, won 11 Grand Slam singles titles (1973-1984).

Pete Sampras, 43, won 14 Grand Slam singles titles (1988-2002).

Martina Hingis, 33, of Switzerland, has five Grand Slam singles titles (1994-2006).

Andre Agassi, 44, won eight Grand Slam championships and an Olympic gold medal during his career (1986-2006).

John McEnroe, 55, won seven Grand Slam singles titles, three at Wimbledon and four at the U.S. Open (1978-1992).

Mary Pierce, 39, has four Grand Slam titles, two in singles and two in doubles (1989-2005).

Boris Becker, 46, of Germany, has six Grand Slam singles titles. He is the youngest-ever winner of Wimbledon at the age of 17 (1984-1999).

Steffi Graf, 45, of Germany, has 22 Grand Slam singles titles. She's married to Andre Agassi (1982-1999).

Stefan Edberg, 48, of Sweden, won six Grand Slam singles titles. He now coaches Roger Federer (1983-1996).

Patrick Rafter, 41, of Australia, won the U.S. Open two years in a row (1991-2002).

Monica Seles, 40, won eight Grand Slam titles for her native country, Yugoslavia, and one more title as a U.S. citizen (1989-2003).

Michael Chang, 42, is the youngest ever male player to win the French Open at age 17 in 1989. He now coaches Kei Nisikori.

Lindsay Davenport, 38, has three different Grand Slam singles titles (1993-2011).

Czech-born Martina Navratilova, 57, won 18 Grand Slam singles titles and a record 31 major women's doubles titles (1975-1994).

Gabriela Sabatini, 44, of Argentina, won two Grand Slam titles (one in singles and one in doubles), and a silver Olympic medal (1985-1996).

Czech-born Ivan Lendl, 54, won eight Grand Slam singles titles (1978-1994).

Jimmy Connors, 61, has eight Grand Slam singles titles and two Grand Slam doubles titles. Connors won a record 109 ATP tournaments (1972-1996).

Mats Wilander, 50, of Sweden, won seven Grand Slam singles titles and one Grand Slam doubles title (1981-1996).

Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, 42, of Spain, has a series of Grand Slam wins -- four singles, six women's doubles, and four mixed doubles titles (1985-2002).

Chris Evert, 59, won 18 Grand Slam singles championships. She now commentates for ESPN (1972-1989).

Billie Jean King, 70, won 12 Grand Slam singles titles. The U.S. Open venue in New York is named after her (1968-1983).

Ilie Nastase, 66, of Romania, has two Grand Slam singles titles. He was the first professional sports figure to sign an endorsement deal with Nike in 1972. (1969-1985)

Margaret Court, 72, of Australia, dominated women's tennis in the 1960s. She won a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles (1960-1977).

Goran Ivanisevic, 42, of Croatia, is the only person to win the men's singles title at Wimbledon as a wildcard (1988-2004).

Jana Novotna, 45, of the Czech Republic, has won 12 Grand Slam women's doubles titles (1987-1999).

Guillermo Vilas, 62, of Argentina, was a clay-court specialist and won four Grand Slam titles (1969-1992).

One of the stars of today

11 Strange Habits That Make Novak Djokovic The Most Interesting Man In Tennis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.