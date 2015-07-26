20 stunning tennis courts to play in your lifetime

Courtesy of Seaside Tennis Club at Mauna Kea Resort The Mauna Kea Beach Hotel Seaside Tennis Club has incredible courts.

While people like to argue about grass versus clay versus hard courts, everyone can agree that the surface becomes secondary when the courts are this scenic.

We found the most beautiful tennis courts in the world that are open to the public.

Every tennis player should add these 20 courts to their bucket lists.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.