Check Out This Awesome Tennis Balls Art Installation In Spain

Kamelia Angelova
tennis balls installation

Photo: Ana Soler

Spanish artist Ana Soler has made an incredible art installation of suspended bouncing and rebounding tennis balls as a metaphor of action and reaction.Her “Cause and Effect” piece includes some 2,000 tennis balls suspended with very fine nylon thread throughout the Mustang Art Gallery in Alicante, Spain.

The installation invokes a sense of stopping time and reflecting on consequences, but since we are in New York and the U.S. Open just started, we can’t help but think about tennis taking over the city for the next two weeks when we look at photos of this art work.

See also a video about the 'Cause and Effect' installation here >

