A woman was baffled when her new driver's licence featured a photo of an empty DMV chair

Jade Dodd. Jade Dodd’s driver’s licence picture made for confusion and laughs.

Jade Dodd received her updated Tennessee driver’s licence in the mail at the beginning of August after renewing it online – and immediately, she noticed a big mistake.

Her updated ID card included a picture of the DMV office’s empty chair.

The error was made when a DMV examiner captured and saved the wrong photo to Dodd’s profile during a previous appointment.

“I think the woman on the phone was trying not to laugh when I explained the situation,” Dodd told Insider.

Hilarity ensued when a Tennessee woman who recently got an updated new driver’s licence found that the picture wasn’t quite right.

Jade Dodd, who’s from Bon Aqua Junction, Tennessee, received her renewed ID card in the mail in early August. She renewed it in July online through her local Department of Motor Vehicles.

Instead of her own picture, the licence showed a photo of an empty chair.

“I was just kind of stunned. I was like, ‘I don’t know what to do with this,” she said.

Dodd called the DMV to ask how she could get the licence fixed and was connected with a worker who found the error comical.

“I think the woman on the phone was trying not to laugh when I explained the situation,” Dodd said. “I told her, ‘It’s OK to laugh because I would probably laugh at you if it happened.'”

Jade Dodd Dodd’s friends and family got a laugh out of the the DMV’s error.

The DMV had accidentally saved the chair photo to Dodd’s profile picture after a past appointment

According to a statement from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security obtained by Insider, the licence faux-pas was due to an error made by an examiner who saved the wrong photo to Dodd’s profile on a previous appointment at the DMV.

“When the customer recently renewed her driver’s licence online, she received an image of a chair because that was the last picture taken on file,” Wes Moster, the director of communications, said in the statement.

“When the Department was made aware of her situation, we immediately made things right with the customer and provided her with a licence with her actual photo and have addressed this situation internally,” Moster added.

Dodd has since received a brand-new licence with a proper portrait



Dodd’s mishap with her licence, which was trending online after she posted about it, inspired a series of memes and jokes featuring the empty-chair photo, which she shared on her Facebook page.

Shortly after reporting the error to the DMV, Dodd took a new picture, and a few days later, she received her new card with the correct photo.

“That was the fastest experience I have had at the DMV,” she said.

