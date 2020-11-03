Republican Bill Hagerty and Democrat Marquita Bradshaw face off for US Senate in Tennessee

Republican Bill Hagerty and Democratic candidate Marquita Bradshaw are competing to replace retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander in Tennessee.

Hagerty, a businessman and GOP donor, recently served as US Ambassador to Japan in the Trump administration.

Hagerty is highly favoured by election analysts to defeat Bradshaw, an environmental justice activist, in this deep-red state.

See the live coverage and full results from the U.S. Senate elections.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Republican Bill Hagerty and Democrat Marquita Bradshaw are facing off for US Senate in Tennessee to replace retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander.

The stakes of the race:

Hagerty, a longtime businessman and GOP donor, defeated Dr. Manny Sethi,a Nashville-based surgeon and first-time candidate, in the crowded Republican primary for Tennessee’s US Senate race in August.

Hagerty is a Tennessee native who served as ambassador to Japan under the Trump administration for over two years from January 2017 to July 2019. He earned President Donald Trump’s endorsement for the seat right out of the gate, but still faced a competitive race against Sethi, with the race developing into a referendum over which candidate would better support Trump and his priorities.

Hagerty’s campaign platform emphasises supporting law enforcement, opposing socialism, bolstering Tennessee’s economy, and combatting illegal immigration and human trafficking.

Bradshaw is an environmental justice organiser and activist from Memphis. She defeated minister and former Tennesse Assistant Attorney General Robin Kimbrough Hayes and US Army veteran and Tennessee National Guard Officer James Mackler, who had been endorsed by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, in the primary.

Bradshaw is running on a progressive platform, supporting a Medicare for All healthcare system, combatting climate change through the Green New Deal resolution, and improving equal access to quality education in Tennessee.

She won the primary in a major upset and entered the general at a significant cash disadvantage, reporting having raised just $US22,221 and spending over $US20,000 on July 17, according to the Centre for Responsive Politics. By that time, Hagerty had raised $US8.3 million and spent $US5.6 million.

Hagerty is overwhelmingly favoured to win the general election in deep-red Tennessee, which voted for Trump by a margin of over 25 percentage points in the 2016 election.

Tennessee’s Senate race is rated as “safe Republican” by the Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics and “solid Republican” by Inside Elections.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.