A Tennessee toddler hasn't been seen since December but was reported missing only this week

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Evelyn Mae Boswell.

Evelyn Mae Boswell, a 15-month-old girl in Tennessee, was last seen in December.

She was reported as missing to the local sheriff’s office on Tuesday.

The toddler was last seen in Blountville, in Sullivan County, wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow, according to an Amber Alert.

Law-enforcement agencies in Tennessee are asking for the public’s help to find 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that the child hasn’t been seen since December but was reported missing on Tuesday.

“The child’s mother, Megan ‘Maggie’ Boswell, has been involved in the investigation along with the father, Ethan Perry, who is active duty in the military, stationed in Louisiana,” the office said in an emailed statement to Insider.

The young mum was vilified on Facebook by users demanding to know where her daughter is. She hasn’t posted on the platform since September, when she uploaded several pictures of Evelyn and shared posts about missing children.

On September 6, Boswell posted about challenges in her life and Evelyn’s “unconditional love.”

“I’m not the best mum in the world, but I try so hard for this little beauty,” she wrote, adding: “You can say whatever you want about me being a young mum, but I promise you my life is so much better with this angel. My life wasnt ruined when I had her, she gave me a purpose and a reason to wake up everyday and to better myself. Theres no love like the love from your child!”

Perry wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday: “I’m currently working with authorities trying to find Evelyn. I can’t say much more than that at the moment. If anybody knows anything please message me.”

Capt. Andy Seabolt, a spokesman for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, told Insider that a family member who is not one of Evelyn’s parents reported her as missing. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for the child.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Evelyn hasn’t been seen since December, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 28-pound toddler was last seen in Blountville wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow, the alert said.

Sullivan County is in the northeast corner of the state, near the Virginia border, and has a population of nearly 157,000.

Few other details have been released about the case. Boswell and Perry didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

Anyone with information about Evelyn’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBIFIND.

