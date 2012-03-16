Tennessee Titans Owner Bud Adams Offers Peyton Manning A Contract 'For Life'

Photo: AP Images

The Tennessee Titans met with free agent quarterback Peyton Manning for more than eight hours Wednesday.After the meeting, Titans owner Bud Adams told a TV station in Houston, where he lives, that he’s offered Manning a contract “for life.” (via Albert Breer)



There are no details as to how much the contract is for.

Adams also added that he “feels great” about the team’s chances at signing Peyton and he’s not at all concerned about his health.

The Titans are a late entrant to the Manning derby for what many believe is now a four-team race.

