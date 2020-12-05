Tennessee senator slurs China for cheating and stealing, and top Chinese journalist calls her a 'lifetime b----'

Susan Walsh/Pool/AP Photos Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington DC on November 10, 2020.

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn has been called a ‘lifetime bitch’ by a top Chinese journalist after insulting 5,000 years of Chinese history.

The exchange took place on Twitter and began with Blackburn thanking President Trump for blocking the import of cotton produced by the forced labour of China’s Uighur ethnic minority.

Chen Weihua, a bureau chief at the China Daily newspaper, said: “This is the most racist and ignorant US Senator I have seen. A lifetime bitch.” after she tweeted racist comments towards the country.

The insult-lade exchange began on Twitter when Blackburn thanked President Donald Trump for blocking the import of cotton produced by China's Uighur ethnic minority's forced labour.

On Thursday, she tweeted: “Thank you @realdonaldtrump for banning cotton produced by forced Uyghur labour. The U.S. will not support companies that profit off of slave labour.”

Thank you @realDonaldTrump for banning cotton produced by forced Uyghur labor. The U.S. will not support companies that profit off of slave labor. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 3, 2020

A few hours later, the Senator continued: “China has a 5,000-year history of cheating and stealing. Some things will never change…”

China has a 5,000 year history of cheating and stealing. Some things will never change… — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 3, 2020

Chen Weihua, European Union Bureau Chief for the state-owned China Daily newspaper, formerly a Washington DC and New York Chief Correspondent, snapped back at Blackburn’s tweet.

He firstly responded by simply saying, ‘Bitch.’

Bitch — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) December 3, 2020

Chen then continued by adding: “This is the most racist and ignorant US Senator I have seen. A lifetime bitch.”

This is the most racist and ignorant US Senator I have seen. A lifetime bitch. — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) December 3, 2020

The journalist then tweeted: “Wonder why the US Congress would have approval rating as low as 9% (according to Gallup)? It is because people like lowlife Marsha Blackburn were there.”

Wonder why the US Congress would have approval rating as low as 9% (according to Gallup)? It is because people like lowlife Marsha Blackburn were there. — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) December 3, 2020

Blackburn ended the Twitter spat by saying: “Chen, you’re a puppet in Xi Jinping’s delusional China dream for global domination.

“From Tiananmen Square to Uyghur genocide, Communist China is an expert at slaughtering populations. America will not bow down to sexist communist thugs.”

Chen, you’re a puppet in Xi Jinping’s delusional China dream for global domination. From Tiananmen Square to Uyghur genocide, Communist China is an expert at slaughtering populations. America will not bow down to sexist communist thugs. https://t.co/PrRyTlpnFc — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 3, 2020

Florida Senator Marco Rubio later retweeted Weihua’s initial ‘Bitch.’ tweet and added: “Meet the #China Daily EU Bureau chief.”

Meet the #China Daily EU Bureau chief pic.twitter.com/PhLblnf7nz — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 3, 2020

Chen later responded to Rubio and said: “Hi, Marco, this is an understatement. She is much worse than that.”

Hi, Marco, this is an understatement. She is much worse than that. — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) December 3, 2020

US and Chinese relations have hit their lowest point in years over issues including trade, human rights, and COVID-19 as Trump’s spy chief warned this week that China is the ‘greatest threat‘ to the US.

