Tennessee Republicans Want To Ban Teachers From Saying Gay People Exist

that a bill that would ban teaching Tennessee grade schoolers about homosexuality has made it out of a state House subcommittee Wednesday and will now go before the full legislature.



The “Don’t Say Gay” bill would ban any instruction not related to “natural human reproduction science” until the ninth grade in Tennessee public schools.

The bill has already passed the state senate.

Woods writes that House education subcommittee chair Joey Hensley had earlier admonished all Tennessee parents not to let their children watch “Modern Family” on television because they might discover there are homosexuals in the world, even if teachers can’t say the word gay in schools.

“I don’t think ‘Modern Family’ is appropriate for children to watch,” Woods quotes Hensely as saying.

