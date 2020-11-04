Tennessee 2020 presidential election results

Madison Hall, Juliana Kaplan

Tennessee has voted Republican in nine of the last 12 presidential elections, reliably serving as a Republican stronghold. The state is not home to any major down-ballot races for governor, House, or Senate.

The state is firmly in Republican control, with Republicans holding both houses of the state legislature, governor, and nine out of 11 congressional seats. Tennessee has 11 electoral votes and is not expected by analysts to be particularly competitive.

