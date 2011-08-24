Legendary Tennessee Coach Pat Summitt Diagnosed With Dementia

Photo: aaronisnotcool/Flickr

CBS Sports is reporting that Pat Summitt, the winningest coach in women’s basketball history, has been diagnosed with dementia.Summitt, who is just 59 years old, has won 8 national championships at Tennessee. Her 1,071 victories are more than any college basketball coach in the men’s or women’s division.



CBS’s Gregg Doyel says that many of her former players have been notified and heading to Knoxville to offer support.

Despite the diagnosis – which VolsXtra.com says is early-onset Alzheimer’s – she will try to coach the Volunteers this season.

