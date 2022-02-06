A Tennessee pastor led a ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Twilight’ book burning and told followers to ‘stop allowing demonic influences into your home’

Left: Greg Locke. Right: A stack of used Harry Potter books. Left: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images. Right: Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Pastor Greg Locke on Wednesday led a book burning event to rid “demonic” influences, he said.

Locke encouraged his followers to toss copies of “Harry Potter” and “Twilight” into a bonfire.

“IT’S WITCHCRAFT 100 PERCENT,” Locke said in an Instagram post.

A Tennessee pastor held a book burning event on February 2, urging his followers to throw their “Harry Potter” and “Twilight” copies into a bonfire.

The event, which was live-streamed on Facebook this past Wednesday, was held to denounce “witchcraft,” Greg Locke, head pastor at Global Vision Bible Church, said in an Instagram post.

“Bring all your Harry Potter stuff. Laugh all you want haters. I don’t care. IT’S WITCHCRAFT 100 PERCENT,” Locke said. “All you[r] ‘Twilight’ books and movies. That mess is full of spells, demonism, shape-shifting and occultism.”

“Stop allowing demonic influences into your home,” Locke wrote in a Facebook post that has since been removed, The Guardian reported.

The event comes amid a nationwide movement from schools to impose a ban on well-known works of literature.

Earlier this month, a Texas parent demanded that her kid’s school remove all copies of a biography of former first lady Michelle Obama from the shelves. The biography, a children’s book, is “leftist indoctrination,” the parent argued. It “unfairly” portrays former President Donald Trump as a “bully” and shames white girls, the parent said.

In January, a Tennessee school board unanimously voted to remove the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel “Maus” from its curriculum.

“It shows people hanging, it shows them killing kids,” board member Tony Allman said, according to meeting minutes. “Why does the educational system promote this kind of stuff? It is not wise or healthy.”

The “Harry Potter” books have also been banned several times before. In Tennessee in 2019, for example, a pastor at a local Catholic academy removed the popular book series from the school’s library, saying that “the curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text.”

Locke’s book burning event is just his latest controversy.

Last year, in July, he banned masks from his congregation. If anyone showed up wearing a mask, he promised to kick them out of his service.

“You start showing up (with) all these masks and all this nonsense, I will ask you to leave,” Locke told his congregation during his Sunday sermon on July 25. “I am not playing these Democrat games up in this church.”

He has also flouted social distancing guidelines in April 2020 and said he was “praying and preaching” on the steps of the US Capitol during the January 6 riot.