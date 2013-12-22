Tennessee Man Wins Lottery Jackpot For Second Time

C.W. Whitson of Spring Hill won $US2 million this week in the Tennessee Lottery’s Play It Again drawing. The win marked his second score in the last three years. Whitson also won $US1 million in March 2010 playing the instant ticket game, Tennessee Millionaires Club.

Whitson told WTVC-TV in Chattanooga, “I guess I’m just lucky.”

Whitson claimed his most recent and largest prize after he received a call from Lottery President Rebecca Hargrove notifying him he had won $US2 million in the Play It Again drawing.

To participate, players enter eligible non-winning instant tickets for another chance to win cash prizes in drawings held approximately three times each year.

___

Information from: WTVC-TV, http://www.newschannel9.com/

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.