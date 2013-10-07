Tennessee Lost In Heartbreaking Fashion After A Player Fumbled As He Was Diving In For A Touchdown In OT

Tennessee let a signature win slip through its fingers in heartbreaking fashion yesterday, losing to sixth-ranked Georgia 34-31 in overtime.

The Volunteers were up 31-24 after a six-minute drive in the fourth quarter that featured two fourth-down conversions.

But Georgia tied it up with a short touchdown pass with five seconds left, forcing overtime at 31-31.

Tennessee running back Pig Howard was diving toward the goal line in the first overtime when disaster struck. Right before the ball hit the pylon, it slipped out of his hands on the one-foot line and went into the end zone for a touchback.

The play (via Big Lead Sports):

A lot of coaches tell their players not to dive for the pylon because of this very type of play.

Georgia won 34-31, and kept their national title hopes alive.

