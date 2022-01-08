‘I was wanting him to fight me. Totally lost my junk’: A Tennessee lawmaker was kicked out of a high school basketball game for trying to pants a referee

Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, center, talks with Rep. Dan Howell, R-Georgetown, left, during a meeting, Aug. 11, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

A Tennessee lawmaker tried to pants a referee at his son’s high school basketball game.

Rep. Jeremy Faison apologized for losing his temper and said “it was completely stupid of me.”

“I was wanting him to fight me. Totally lost my junk and got booted from the gym,” Faison said.

The Tennessee House Republican Caucus Chairman has apologized after trying to fight and pants a referee at a high school basketball game.

Rep. Jeremy Faison apologized for the incident in a tweet on Tuesday. “I acted the fool tonight. I’m hoping to be able to make it right,” Faison said.

Providence Academy, a private religious school, livestreamed the boys basketball game against Lakeway Christian Academy, another private religious school, on Tuesday. The video appears to have since been deleted.

Faison’s son is on the Lakeway team, the Associated Press reported.

The AP reported that Faison was sitting in the stands during the third quarter when a referee blew his whistle following a loose ball. The two teams then got into a little “scuffle,” according to the AP.

Video recordings of the livestream shows Faison on the court. A referee then tells him to leave, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association told the AP.

“You can’t tell me to leave the floor this was your fault,” Faison said.

Faison can then be seen in the video grabbing the referee’s pants and unsuccessfully tugging them down.

The lawmaker said he’s always believed it was wrong “not Christian” and “not mature” when parents lose their temper at games.

“I was wanting him to fight me. Totally lost my junk and got booted from the gym. I’ve never really lost my temper but I did tonight and it was completely stupid of me,” Faison said. “Emotions getting in the way of rational thoughts are never good. I hope to be able to find the ref and ask for his forgiveness. I was bad wrong.”

Insider has reached out to Faison for comment.