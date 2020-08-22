Tennessee protesters could lose their right to vote if they illegally camp on state property, under a new bill signed into law this week

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State Address in the House Chamber in Nashville, Tenn. Bill Lee declared a state of emergency Thursday, March 12, to help the state address the spread of the new coronavirus. The emergency declaration frees up additional funds and relaxes rules surrounding assistance from state agencies to affected communities.

Protesters in Tennessee will face tougher penalties for breaking the law and could even be stripped of their right to vote under a bill that was signed into law this week, according to The Hill.

The bill, signed into law by Republican Governor Bill Lee, classifies illegally camping on state property as a Class E felony that is punishable by up to six years in prison. People found guilty of a felony in Tennessee lose their right to vote.

The legislation also introduces a mandatory 45-day sentence for aggravated rioting, increases the fine for blocking emergency vehicles from accessing a highway, and ramps up the punishment for aggravated assault against a first responder to a Class C felony, The Hill reported.

“We are very disappointed in Governor Lee’s decision to sign this bill, which chills free speech, undermines criminal justice reform and fails to address the very issues of racial justice and police violence raised by the protesters who are being targeted,” Hedy Weinberg, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, said in a statement to The Hill.

“While the governor often speaks about sentencing reform, this bill contradicts those words and wastes valuable taxpayer funds to severely criminalise dissent,” she added.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly passed the bill last week, and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee quietly signed it into law earlier this week.

It follows almost two months of demonstrations outside of the state Capitol, where protesters called for racial equality and criminal justice reform after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd in May.

