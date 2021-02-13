A dog inherited $5 million after the death of her owner, a Tennessee businessman

8-year-old border collie Lulu has been left $US5 million in the will of her late owner, Bill Dorris.

Successful Tennessee businessman Dorris left the money for the care of Lulu.

His friend Martha Burton is looking after Lulu and will be reimbursed for any expenses.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A dog in Tennessee has become a multi-millionaire after the death of her owner.

Lulu, an eight-year-old border collie who lives in Nashville, was left $US5 million in the will of the late Charles William (AKA Bill) Dorris, News Channel 5 reported.

According to his friends, Dorris, an unmarried businessman, died in late 2020 at the age of 84, and he had substantial real estate holdings and investments.

However, he was on the road a lot and, wanting Lulu to be well looked after in his absence, would frequently leave her with his friend Martha Burton.

Burton, 88, is now Lulu’s full-time caretaker â€” and the collie does a good job of looking after the octogenarian too, keeping guard and barking at anyone she doesn’t trust.

According to Dorris’ will, $US5 million will be transferred to a trust for Lulu’s care and to provide for all her needs. It’s unclear what will happen to the money after Lulu dies.

“Oh yes, he loved the dog,” Burton told News Channel 5. “I don’t really know what to think about it to tell you the truth.”

Practically speaking, Burton will be reimbursed for reasonable monthly expenses related to Lulu’s care.

Burton knows she probably won’t manage to spend all $US5 million, but said: “Well, I’d like to try.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.