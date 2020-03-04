LIVE UPDATES: See the full results of today's Tennessee Democratic primary

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Today is Super Tuesday, when 16 different Democratic party primaries and caucuses happen on the same day.

Tennessee is holding their primary today, with polls closing at 8 p.m. ET or 7 p.m. CT depending on location.

We’ll have up-to-the-minute live vote counts and results happening in real time updating automatically.

Polls in Tennessee close at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Tennessee primary results:

For locations in the eastern half of the state, located in the Eastern time zone will, polls close at 8 p.m. ET while polls in the western half of the state – located in the Central time zone – will close at 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET).

Catch up on live coverage from the primary:

Pre-primary:

What’s at stake in the primary?

The state has been allocated a total 64 pledged delegates that will vote based on the primary’s popular vote. The statewide vote will determine who gets 22 of the delegates, while the other 42 delegates will be allocated based on how candidates perform in each of the state’s nine congressional districts.

Who does the polling say is ahead?

Tennessee’s 2020 Democratic presidential primary is occurring in a bit of a polling desert. The Brookings Institute, a liberal think tank, noted that ” there have been no reliable public primary polls of Tennessee voters in recent months.”

FiveThirtyEight doesn’t currently even have enough data to show polling averages for the Tennessee race. But the poll-based journalism outfit is giving former Vice President Joe Biden the edge in Tennessee, projecting that he will win between 21% and 45% of the vote in 80% of simulations.

Tennessee will be running an open primary, meaning that voters may participate in the primaries regardless of their voter affiliation.

