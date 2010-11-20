Tennessee Coach Bruce Pearl To Be Suspended For 8 SEC Games

Photo: CBSSports.com

University of Tennessee’s head basketball coach Bruce Pearl will serve an eight-game suspension from SEC basketball games this season.Pearl is banned from practices, meetings, games, and any game-related activities between January 8 and February 5



The suspension comes in the wake of Pearl’s recruiting violations. In 2008, he hosted a then-high school junior at his own home. He also surpassed the NCAA’s limit on phone calls to recruits.

Tennessee had already reduced Pearl’s contract by $1.5M because of the infractions. This punishment comes from SEC commissioner Mike Silve.

It’s a severe penalty, but he’ll probably just coach and tell the NCAA he wasn’t there.

