6 Reported Dead After Bus Crashes On Tennessee Highway

Adam Taylor

A bus has rolled over on Interstate 40 in Jefferson county, Tenn., WBIR reports.

News Channel 3 is reporting that six people have died in the crash, and several others were injured.

Both lanes of the highway are closed after the accident, which reportedly involved three vehicles — a bus, tractor-trailer, and a passenger vehicle.

Pictures from the scene show a cloud of black smoke. According to WATE-TV, the tractor-trailer caught fire after the accident.

