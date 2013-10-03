6 Reported Dead After Bus Crashes On Tennessee Highway

A bus has rolled over on Interstate 40 in Jefferson county, Tenn., WBIR reports.

News Channel 3 is reporting that six people have died in the crash, and several others were injured.

Both lanes of the highway are closed after the accident, which reportedly involved three vehicles — a bus, tractor-trailer, and a passenger vehicle.

Pictures from the scene show a cloud of black smoke. According to WATE-TV, the tractor-trailer caught fire after the accident.

THP: I-40 crash involves 3 vehicles – bus, tractor trailer & passenger vehicle – multiple fatalities & injuries. pic.twitter.com/lzQcHXiSmr

— WBIR Channel 10 (@wbir) October 2, 2013

AUTHORITIES: “Several” fatalities in I-40 bus crash. Happened at 422/423 milemaker – I-40 closed pic.twitter.com/bXiPXRqfef

— WBIR Channel 10 (@wbir) October 2, 2013

