6 Reported Dead After Bus Crashes On Tennessee Highway

A bus has rolled over on Interstate 40 in Jefferson county, Tenn., WBIR reports.
News Channel 3 is reporting that six people have died in the crash, and several others were injured.
Both lanes of the highway are closed after the accident, which reportedly involved three vehicles — a bus, tractor-trailer, and a passenger vehicle.
Pictures from the scene show a cloud of black smoke. According to WATE-TV, the tractor-trailer caught fire after the accident.
THP: I-40 crash involves 3 vehicles – bus, tractor trailer & passenger vehicle – multiple fatalities & injuries. pic.twitter.com/lzQcHXiSmr
— WBIR Channel 10 (@wbir) October 2, 2013
PHOTO: Crash on I-40 in #JeffersonCo closes both lanes http://t.co/YjjH3IeaDo pic.twitter.com/Gvb8YatR2Z
— WATE 6 News (@6News) October 2, 2013
AUTHORITIES: “Several” fatalities in I-40 bus crash. Happened at 422/423 milemaker – I-40 closed pic.twitter.com/bXiPXRqfef
— WBIR Channel 10 (@wbir) October 2, 2013
