Warner Bros. pushes back 'Tenet' and 'Wonder Woman 1984' summer release dates

Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros. John David Washington in ‘Tenet.’

Warner Bros. announced on Friday that it is moving the release date for “Tenet” to July 31, 2020.

It was also announced that “Wonder Woman 1984” was pushed back to October 2, 2020.

The anticipated Christopher Nolan thriller was originally set to open on July 17 while the “Wonder Woman” sequel was slated for August 12.

The studio will now rerelease Nolan’s “Inception” on July 17 to celebrate the movie’s 10th anniversary.

Warner Bros. fans are not happy.

On Friday, it was announced two of the studio’s big-budget summer movies – Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and Patty Jenkins’ highly-anticipated sequel “Wonder Woman 1984” – are being pushed back.

“Tenet” will now debut on July 31. The movie was originally set to open on July 17, but with the country’s movie theatres still gradually opening it’s clear the studio wanted to give the industry some more time before unleashing this anticipated title.

In its place, Warner Bros. will rerelease Nolan’s Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer “Inception” on July 17 in celebration of the movie’s 10th anniversary.

“We’re especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet,’ a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope and scale, to theatres around the world on July 31,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. “It’s been longer than any of us could’ve imagined since we’ve seen a movie on the big screen, and to acknowledge Chris’ fans as we count down to ‘Tenet”s opening day, we are also excited to offer his masterpiece ‘Inception’ in theatres for its 10th anniversary on July 17.”

“Tenet” stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Debicki and is set around a fight to save the world filled with alternate realities and espionage.

Meanwhile, on its official Twitter, “Wonder Woman 1984” announced it was also pushing back its release, too. The movie was originally set to debut in August 2020.

Wonder Woman 1984 is coming to your favorite theater this fall. See it October 2, 2020. ✨ #WW84 pic.twitter.com/OvW9AAa7gT — Wonder Woman (@WonderWomanFilm) June 12, 2020

This now makes Disney’s “Mulan,” the live-action version of the classic Disney animated movie, as the first big Hollywood title that we might see in theatres since the coronavirus shut down the world. That movie is still slatted to open in theatres on July 24.

Before that, the Russell Crowe thriller “Unhinged” opens on July 10 (it was originally to open on July 1) and the Selena Gomez-produced rom-com, “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” hits theatres on the same date. But who knows, maybe that date will change now, too.

However, as Hollywood is figuring out a good time to open up, it’s still unclear if audiences feel comfortable to go back.

We’ll just have to wait and see how things are in the world at the end of July.

