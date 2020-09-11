'Tenet' will start playing at drive-in theatres in Los Angeles after a tepid opening weekend at the US box office

Warner Bros. John David Washington in ‘Tenet’

“Tenet” will play at some drive-in theatres in and near Los Angeles this weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Warner Bros. had inititally mandated that the movie not play at drive-ins where traditional indoor theatres were not open.

But Warner Bros. seems to have reversed course after the movie opened to a tepid $US20 million in the US and Canada over the Labour Day weekend.

After a mediocre opening weekend at the domestic box office, Warner Bros. has seemingly reversed course on its decision to not play “Tenet” at drive-in theatres in and near Los Angeles where theatres are closed.

The new Christopher Nolan movie will play at five drive-ins in the area this weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Warner Bros. had initially mandated that “Tenet” only play in drive-in theatres where traditional indoor theatres were open. Theatres in Los Angeles remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tenet” finally opened to a tepid response from audiences in the US over the Labour Day weekend, making $US20.2 million domestically, which includes Canada. That’s not a disastrous outcome given the circumstances of the pandemic, in which some regions are still closed throughout the country, including New York, and those open have limited seating capacity.

But it’s also not a celebratory outcome give that “Tenet” cost $US200 million to produce and audiences don’t seem in much of a hurry to return to indoor theatres. The top 10 venues over the weekend for “Unhinged,” which opened last month, were all drive-ins, according to Exhibitor Relations.

The good news is that “Tenet” is faring better internationally, and has crossed $US150 million at the global box office.

Warner Bros. has two other big-budget releases slated for theatres this year, “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Dune,” but Deadline reported on Wednesday that the studio would likely delay both.

Warner Bros. did not return requests for comment for this story.

