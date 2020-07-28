'Tenet' will now open on Labour Day weekend in the US and earlier in select international locations

Warner Bros. Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet.’

Warner Bros. announced on Monday that the new release date for “Tenet” is now August 26 in over 70 countries outside of the US.

The Christopher Nolan movie will then open over a week later on Labour Day weekend in the US beginning September 3.

Warner Bros. announced on Monday that it will release Christopher Nolan’s anticipated new movie “Tenet” in 70-plus countries worldwide on August 26 and then select theatres in the US over Labour Day weekend beginning September 3.

This is the latest date change to the movie that Hollywood has hoped since the start of the coronavirus pandemic will get moviegoers back to theatres.

The movie, which stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, has had several date changes. It was originally to open on July 17, it then moved to July 31, then August 12.

Last week, Warner Bros. took the release date off its schedule completely as coronavirus cases in the US have continued to rise. But it seems Warner Bros. now believes it can get the movie shown in some regions in America by Labour Day.

The major motivation for this is that many countries outside of the US are doing better in keeping coronavirus cases low, and international movie theatre chains were growing frustrated that Hollywood hasn’t released new titles.

The plan going forward looks to be what Insider was told by sources in the previous weeks: The movie will open much wider overseas and then roll out slowly in the US.

WB noted international territories will the movie will open include: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia, Spain, and the UK.

