The release of Christopher Nolan's anticipated 'Tenet' has been delayed indefinitely

Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros. John David Washington in ‘Tenet.’

Warner Bros. has dropped the August 12 release date for “Tenet.”

The Christopher Nolan title currently has no new release date.

This is following the rise in coronavirus cases across the US.

“We are not treating ‘Tenet’ like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that,” said Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich in a statement regarding plans going forward.

Several sources with knowledge of the conversations have told Insider it’s possible the movie will be released overseas and then gradually roll out the movie in the US as coronavirus cases come down.

Christopher Nolan’s next movie, “Tenet” – which has been pegged as the release that would reopen movie theatres in the US – has been put on hold indefinitely.

The thriller starring John David Robinson and Robert Pattinson was to open on August 12. That was moved from its previous release date of July 31 and the original date of July 17.

“We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for ‘Tenet,’ Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature,” Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement. “We are not treating ‘Tenet’ like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that.”

This news comes on the heels of the growing coronavirus cases happening across the US in the last month. Many states have scaled back their reopening plans, which included the reopening of indoor dining at restaurants and movie theatres.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing us to reevaluate our release dates,” Emmerich said.

The release of “The Conjuring 3” has been moved to June 4, 2021. It was previously scheduled for September of this year.

One source within the movie theatre industry told Insider that chains outside of the US, where the coronavirus cases are falling, are growing frustrated that Hollywood studios are holding back releases due to the struggle by the US to keep its coronavirus cases down.

Several sources with knowledge of the discussions told Insider that it’s possible Warner Bros. will come up with a date where it can release “Tenet” overseas and also in the US, but only in areas of the country where theatres are open. Gradually through the year, as cases go down, the titles will expand to more cities.

Disney’s “Mulan” would be the next big release to come to theatres. Its release date is currently August 21.

Here is the complete statement Warner Bros. released:

“Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theatre partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen,” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from exhibitors and remain steadfast in our commitment to the theatrical experience around the world. Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing us to reevaluate our release dates. Amidst all this continued uncertainty, we have decided to vacate the current dates for our next two releases. We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for ‘Tenet,’ Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature. We are not treating ‘Tenet’ like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that. Additionally, we will be moving the next instalment from our most-successful horror franchise, ‘The Conjuring 3,’ to June 4, 2021.”

