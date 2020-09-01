Experts say 'Tenet's' strong start at the box office should give Warner Bros. confidence to release 'Wonder Woman 1984' and 'Dune' to theatres this year

Warner Bros. John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in ‘Tenet.’

Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” grossed $US53 million internationally over the weekend.

It hits theatres in the US this weekend. Analysts say that Nolan’s name recognition and the promise of a big-screen blockbuster could lure audiences back to theatres this weekend, but the long-term box office is less clear.

Box Office Pro projected “Tenet” to earn between $US15 million and $US35 million in the US this weekend.

Experts told Business Insider that the movie’s global success could give Warner Bros. the confidence to release “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Dune,” which are still on the release calendar for this year.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

All eyes are on “Tenet.”

Christopher Nolan’s latest hits theatres in the US this weekend after several coronavirus-related delays and an international rollout last week that is giving experts hope for movie theatres.

The movie’s $US53 million haul at the international box office over the weekend is a “win for the theatrical experience and the drawing power of a high-profile, big ticket blockbuster,” Paul Dergarabedian, the Comscore senior media analyst, told Business Insider. Shawn Robbins, the Box Office Pro chief analyst, said that the numbers “provide a major boost of optimism” for the theatrical industry.

But the major test will be in the US, where coronavirus cases continue to rise and major theatrical markets like New York and Los Angeles remain closed.

Adding to the potential complications, audiences remain wary of returning to traditional theatres. A recent Morning Consult survey of 2,200 US adults found that just 17% would be comfortable returning to theatres right now. The top venues for recent releases like “Unhinged” and “The New Mutants,” have been drive-in theatres.

Warner Bros. is betting on Nolan’s name recognition and the promise of a big-screen spectacle to lure audiences back to theatres for the $US200 million blockbuster. Jeff Bock, the Exhibitor Relations senior media analyst, said that it could work, but the implications won’t be immediately felt.

“There may be a huge rush to theatres opening weekend and a bigger drop-off than normal over the next three to four weeks,” Bock said.

“Let’s get through Labour Day first,” he added, “and a couple weeks after to understand the scope of everything.”

On Friday, Box Office Pro projected an opening weekend range in the US for “Tenet” of between $US15 million and $US35 million.

Robbins noted that “Tenet” and other movies should be judged by their entire runs and not only their opening weekends, saying that they “will play in theatres longer than we’re used to seeing.”

“Tenet’s” international success could be good news for Warner Bros.’ theatrical calendar for the rest of the year, Robbins added. “Wonder Woman 1984” is slated for October after being pushed back from June and August. “Dune” is still set for a December release.

Warner Bros. did not return a request for comment to this story.

“We can never say never to more shifting release plans during the pandemic era, but the global performance of ‘Tenet’ so far should provide even more confidence for Warner Bros. to keep its remaining tentpole films on the slate for 2020,” Robbins said.

Similarly, Dergarabedian said that the “positive momentum created by ‘Tenet’ should pave the way for the other films on Warner Bros.’ slate to have their shot at worldwide big screen glory.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.