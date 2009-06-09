Tendril Lands $30 Million From VantagePoint

Tendril has landed $30 million in Series C funding, with VantagePoint leading the round.



Tendril is another company fighting the turf war in the smart grid space. It provides a complete package for homes to monitor their energy use. The company tells Greentech it’s hiring 25 new employees a quarter, and its getting 2 requests for proposals a week from utilities. So this money will be used to maintain growth.

Previously, Tendril disclosed a $12 million Series B round in March 2008.

This is the second alt energy funding announcement from VantagePoint in as many days. Yesterday, it announced that it was involved in Solazyme’s $57 million series C round. Solazyme is an algal biofuel company with $76 million in funding now.

