This One Graphic Tells You Everything You Need To Know About The Fiercest Tech Rivalry In China

Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, is about to file for an IPO in the U.S., but it’s not China’s only enormous company. Tencent is another Chinese Internet company, and it’s bigger than Yahoo, Twitter and LinkedIn combined (it’s the fourth largest Web company in the world).

The team over at TechInAsia noted that both companies occupy many of the same business verticals, and made an amazing chart that summarizes their ongoing rivalry. The infographic compares 20 areas where the two companies are competing, and shows which is winning or losing in each sector.

In the end, Tencent scored 10 wins to Alibaba’s 7, with four unknowns.

Check out the graphic (and find the original post here):

