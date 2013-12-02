I Visited Tencent, A Giant Chinese Internet Company Based In A Huge City That Didn't Exist 35 Years Ago

With a market capitalisation of $US107 billion, Chinese Internet company Tencent is bigger than Yahoo, Twitter, and LinkedIn combined.
And yet, you probably know very little about it.
It was the same with me until a week or so ago.
That’s when I flew from Beijing to Shenzhen in the southeast of China, and paid Tencent a visit.
Disclaimer: I was only in Beijing because Tencent paid for me to fly to China to be on a panel. I paid for my aeroplane ticket to Shenzhen, however.
WeChat is huge. An editor at QQ.com's tech section, says half of his traffic comes from a mobile app, because it was once promoted by WeChat.
Back to the elevator. I couldn't get over that the HQ was a skinny tower, not a campus like the tech companies I know (other than Bloomberg).
This corner of the exhibition floor was dedicated to Tencent's commitment to the Chinese Communist Party
It was weird seeing all this stuff, but remember, in the US, car dealerships will fly HUGE flags out front.
