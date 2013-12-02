I Visited Tencent, A Giant Chinese Internet Company Based In A Huge City That Didn't Exist 35 Years Ago

With a market capitalisation of $US107 billion, Chinese Internet company Tencent is bigger than Yahoo, Twitter, and LinkedIn combined.

And yet, you probably know very little about it.

It was the same with me until a week or so ago.

That’s when I flew from Beijing to Shenzhen in the southeast of China, and paid Tencent a visit.

Disclaimer: I was only in Beijing because Tencent paid for me to fly to China to be on a panel. I paid for my aeroplane ticket to Shenzhen, however.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.