Step Onto Tencent's Enormous New Campus In China [PHOTOS]

Chinese internet giant Tencent recently opened brand-new offices in Guangzhou, located in the southern part of the country.

Tencent is the young tech company behind WeChat, the wildly popular messaging app that currently has about 355 million monthly active users.

The company’s new Guangzhou outpost will accommodate 800 employees in a complex that formerly was a six-building textile factory. Global design firm M Moser Associates transformed the dilapidated industrial zone into a beautiful open-floor office.

There are lots of fun amenities too, from a fully equipped gym to a slide that employees can use to get from floor to floor.

