Step Onto Tencent's Enormous New Campus In China [PHOTOS]

Madeline Stone
Tencent officesCourtesy of M Moser Associates

Chinese internet giant Tencent recently opened brand-new offices in Guangzhou, located in the southern part of the country.

Tencent is the young tech company behind WeChat, the wildly popular messaging app that currently has about 355 million monthly active users.

The company’s new Guangzhou outpost will accommodate 800 employees in a complex that formerly was a six-building textile factory. Global design firm M Moser Associates transformed the dilapidated industrial zone into a beautiful open-floor office.

There are lots of fun amenities too, from a fully equipped gym to a slide that employees can use to get from floor to floor.

Tencent's new office in Guangzhou spans six buildings that formerly made up a textile factory. Four of the buildings are workspace for Tencent's 800 Guangzhou employees, while the other two are dedicated to meeting rooms and common areas. All together, the company has more than 100,000 square feet of space.

The separation between the six buildings was a challenge for the architects. 'Somehow, all the buildings had to be connected together and have a distinct, coherent identity,' M Moser's Ramesh Subramaniam said in a press release. 'There was also a need for very clear wayfinding through the campus, because there are quite a lot of other buildings there which don't belong to Tencent.'

To solve the problem, the design team created these open bridges to connect four of the six buildings.

Once you go inside, a stunning full-height atrium greets you. Though there's a wall of flatscreen TVs on one side, the curvy architecture is meant to mimic nature. 'When you're in the atrium, you feel like you're still outside, looking at a natural feature,' Subramaniam said.

There are lots of open spaces in this office, and the materials used were natural and locally sourced.

Looking down from the top of the stairs, you'll see the open layout of the working area.

And if you want to get down there quickly, you can always take this slide.

The main working space is open and can be arranged in a number of ways.

A green wall helps bring the outdoors back in.

There are plenty of options for holding meetings, like this formal boardroom.

But there are lots of informal spaces too, like this breakout room and its couches.

And this area would be perfect when the weather is nice.

This beautiful canteen is where Tencent employees can enjoy their lunches.

And there's even a gym where they can get in their morning workout.

