Tenant Sued Over 'Libel' Tweet By Chicago Real Estate Company

A Chicago woman is being sued by her landlord — seeking $50,000 in damages — over what the real estate company claims is a libelous tweet, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The tweet, sent May 12, reportedly said in part, “Who said sleeping in a moldy apartment was bad for you? Horizon realty thinks it’s OK.” (The Twitter profile, @abonnen, seems to be removed.)

Sun-Times: Jeffrey Michael, whose family has run Horizon for more than 25 years, said: “The statements are obviously false, and it’s our intention to prove that.”

He said that while she moved out recently, the company never had a conversation about the post and never asked her to take it down.

“We’re a sue first, ask questions later kind of an organisation,” he said, noting that the company manages 1,500 apartments in Chicago and has a good reputation it wants to preserve.

The fact that anyone can read your Twitter messages — anyone! — seems to give Twitter users a lot of pleasure as they whine endlessly about the airline, wireless carrier, or traffic they’re involved with.

But watch what you say, because anyone could be reading. And people still like to sue each other.

