Ten Years In A Dubai Prison For Australian Businessman After Four-Year Legal Battle

Ouch …

After four years spent fighting property fraud charges, Australian businessman Matt Joyce has been sentenced in Dubai to ten years in prison.

His co-accused Marcus Lee, who was Joyce’s colleague on a Dubai Waterfront development, was acquitted, reports Fairfax Media.

Both were accused of fraud against Australian property developer Sunland.

Joyce, despite the sentence, declared his innocence.

According to Fairfax, he said after the guilty verdict against him on Monday the evidence used to convict him was rejected by the Australian court system, and he would appeal.

A parallel civil case was heard in the Victorian Supreme Court, which decided Sunland was willing to implicate Joyce “unjustifiably,” according to Fairfax.

In a climax to a case which has even involved Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, who stressed this point to Dubai’s ruler, Joyce was also fined $25 million, and given 30 days to hand himself in to Dubai Authorities.

Fairfax has the full story here.

