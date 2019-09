10 Year treasury yields hit 3.692% in today’s auction, which was well above where the 10-year treasuries were trading going into the auction.



Zero Hedge: Yields 3.692% vs. Exp. 3.680%… Bid To Cover 2.67 vs. Avg. 2.78 (Prev. 3.00) Indirects 33.2% vs. Avg. 43.27% (Prev. 29.0%) … Direct Take Down: Massive 13%

R_20100210_1



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.